Local News
ticker

Redecan Pharm sold for almost $1 billion; GRE Montour family among owners

June 2, 2021 164 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The family behind the Grand River Enterprise empire may be one of the wealthiest, if not the wealthiest Indigenous families in Canada after Hexco-Corp announced it is buying out Redecan Pharm. Niagara Region’s Redecan Pharm was founded by Peter Montour, Will Montour, the grandsons of the late Pete Montour and Richard Redekop. “Joining the HEXO team will leverage our combined strengths and accelerate our growth within Canada and internationally,” added Redecan co-founder Pete Montour. “We look forward to building a leading global organization together.” Hexco Corp moved last week to become one of the top three players in Canada’s legal cannabis industry by buying out privately-held cannabis producer Redecan Pharm. The deal is worth almost a billion dollars and includes the family, of the late Peter…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canadians can expect more remains to be found at residential school sites: Sinclair 

June 2, 2021 4

The former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission says Canadians should be prepared for the…

Read more
Daily

Commons holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school 

June 2, 2021 6

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- It is Canada’s fault that 215 Indigenous children were…

Read more