Redecan Pharm sold for almost $1 billion; GRE Montour family among owners

By Lynda Powless Editor The family behind the Grand River Enterprise empire may be one of the wealthiest, if not the wealthiest Indigenous families in Canada after Hexco-Corp announced it is buying out Redecan Pharm. Niagara Region’s Redecan Pharm was founded by Peter Montour, Will Montour, the grandsons of the late Pete Montour and Richard Redekop. “Joining the HEXO team will leverage our combined strengths and accelerate our growth within Canada and internationally,” added Redecan co-founder Pete Montour. “We look forward to building a leading global organization together.” Hexco Corp moved last week to become one of the top three players in Canada’s legal cannabis industry by buying out privately-held cannabis producer Redecan Pharm. The deal is worth almost a billion dollars and includes the family, of the late Peter…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice