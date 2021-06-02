Local News
Six Nations calls on feds to provide aid to search for graves on grounds of former Mohawk Institute Residential School

June 2, 2021 4 views
Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill calls on the federal govenrment to provide necessary tools and funding to search the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute for missing children. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer The elected Chiefs of both Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to do more for the lost children from residential schools across the country. MCFN elected Chief Stacey Laforme spoke out for remembrance of the 215 children found in undocumented graves on the property of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops B.C. by reaching out to mayors of the surrounding area on May 28. He contacted mayors of Toronto, John Tory; mayor of Niagara Falls, Jim Diodati; mayor of Brantford, Kevin Davis; County of Brant Mayor David Bailey and many others asking them to lower their flags to half-mast in memory of the lost children. “This was a heartfelt commitment…

