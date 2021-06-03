Daily
National News

ALERT: Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

June 3, 2021 39 views

OTTAWA-A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate.

Bill C-5 is expected to receive royal assent later today, in time for Sept. 30 to become the first national day for truth and reconciliation.

The bill has been fast-tracked with unanimous support through both houses of Parliament since the grisly discovery last week of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The bill creates a statutory holiday for employees in the federal government and federally regulated workplaces.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the objective is to create a chance for Canadians to learn about and reflect on a dark chapter in their country’s history and to commemorate the survivors, their families and their communities, as called for by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Indigenous leaders.

Officials estimate the day off will cost the federal government almost $166 million each year, mainly in lost productivity, and another $223 million for federally regulated employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

What people are saying about the MMIWG national action plan 

June 3, 2021 30

A national action plan to implement the calls to justice of the National Inquiry into Missing…

Read more
Daily

Underlying factors for Inuit highlighted in separate plan to address MMIWG

June 3, 2021 27

IQALUIT, Nunavut- Two national Inuit organizations have released their own plan on how to right social,…

Read more

Leave a Reply