Seven running to be next Assembly of First Nations National Chief

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OTTAWA- The race is on. Seven candidates spanning six provinces and including three women are all vying to lead the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) .

The AFN Chief Electoral Officer announced Thursday, June 3, 2021 that seven people had submitted nominations papers by deadline.

Those seeking to be the next national chief are ; RoseAnne Archibald, who announced earlier she will not be seeking re-election as the Ontario Regional Chief;

Reginal Bellerose, Muskowekwan First Nation (Saskachewan) Chief for the past 16 years, Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse Cree and Mohawk from Michel First Nation and current Executive Director of the Yellowhead Indigenous Education Foundation in Alberta; Lee Crowchild has served as Tuut’ina First Nations Xakiji (Chief) in B.C.; Alvin Fiddler has served for six years as Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief in Ontario; Kevin T. Hart has served as Manitoba Regional Chief; Cathy Martin is a Listuguj Mi’gmaq councillor.

To run for National Chief candidates must be 18 years or older, be of First Nations ancestry, be a member of a First Nations community, in good standing with the AFN and have 15 eligible electors, First Nations Chiefs, endorse their candidacy. The 2021 Election for the Office of the National Chief will take place on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, during the AFN Annual General Assembly (AGA). The 2021 AGA is taking place virtually July 6-8, 2021. The AFN Charter, Article 22 states that the National Chief shall be elected by a majority of sixty (60) percent of the votes. The Assembly of First Nations is the national advocacy organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada.

