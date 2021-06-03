Trudeau, Horgan talk Kamloops residential school remains, next steps 

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has spoken with Premier John Horgan about the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Indian residential school site in Kamloops, B.C., as well as potential next steps.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says they spoke about the work both governments are doing in relation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action as well as new federal funding. Trudeau’s office says Horgan and the prime minister also discussed a commitment to ensure their respective work on reconciliation is centred on Indigenous cultural practices.

Horgan said Tuesday that B.C. has an obligation to ensure the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are realized.

However, he stopped short of offering financial aid to other ground-penetrating radar efforts at former residential school sites.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced Wednesday the federal government is ready to distribute $27 million in pre-announced funding to assist Indigenous communities in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools. The funding will support Indigenous communities and their partners in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools.

Bennett said that by the end of the day, First Nations who want to move forward with burial site searches and commemorations will have information about how to access this funding, “which will be distributed on an urgent basis.”

The unspent funding now ready to roll out the door comes from the 2019 federal budget, as part of what was a $33.8-million commitment to be spent over three years to fund the National Residential School Student Death Register and to help “establish and maintain an online registry of known residential school cemeteries.”

Facing questions about why it took years for this money to be made available, the minister said that it took years for the federal government to be “ready” to roll out the funding, spending the other $6.8 million on setting up the death register and online archive of known cemeteries, as well as to engage with Indigenous communities, residential school survivors, and other stakeholders such as archivists.

“They have been very clear. They want the work to be Indigenous-led, community-based, survivor-centric, and culturally-sensitive. They wanted support for the research, access to archaeological expertise, and commemoration. We also learned about their wishes for appropriate commemoration ceremonies and markers and re-burial in home communities where requested,” said Bennett.

The funding was earmarked to specifically address the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action 72 to 76, which focus on what needs to be done to further address the missing children and burials at residential schools.

Among what’s been asked for: maps showing the location of deceased residential school children; appropriate ceremonies, markers, and reburials; procedures for the ongoing identification, documentation, maintenance, commemoration, and protection of residential school cemeteries or other sites at which residential school children were buried.

Prior to Wednesday, according to the government’s own progress report on these calls, little more has occurred than: “Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has begun discussions with various partners… towards collaborating on an engagement strategy to gain a better understanding of the range of Indigenous family and community needs and interests and about how best to move forward in a comprehensive manner.”

During question period on Wednesday, both Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh challenged Trudeau on his government’s response in the six days since the remains were discovered in B.C. O’Toole called for a comprehensive plan to address the TRC calls to action related to deaths and burials by Canada Day and Singh implored the federal government to stop fighting residential school survivors and First Nations children in court.

In a statement addressing the $27 million touted by the government, Conservative MP and critic for Crown-Indigenous relations Jamie Schmale said that it’s “highly concerning that despite having access to funding for over two years, it took a tragic, traumatic discovery for the Liberal government to take action.”

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here

With reports from The Canadian Press .

