Underlying factors for Inuit highlighted in separate plan to address MMIWG

June 3, 2021 27 views

IQALUIT, Nunavut- Two national Inuit organizations have released their own plan on how to right social, legal and cultural failings identified by a national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

The federal government has released its own commitments in response to  231 “calls to justice” in the inquiry’s 2018 report.

Some 46 of those are Inuit-specific.

The plan by the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada sets out 187 ways for governments and Inuit organizations to respond.

It is broken down into 14 areas, including shelters and housing, justice and policing, health and wellness, and language and economic security.

It highlights underlying factors across Inuit homelands that contribute to high rates of violence against women, including a lack of shelters, housing shortages and limited access to health care.

The plan was developed by the 10 members of a national Inuit working group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

 

