Daily
National News

Arson suspected after former day school burned down on Manitoba First Nation 

June 4, 2021 58 views

CROSS LAKE, Man- The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says a building that was used as a former day school for Indigenous children has burned down.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias says the community is hurting after the remains of children were found at a former residential school site in British Columbia.

He says the building was reminder of that devastating past in their community.

It was used in recent years by the health department and also held the records of residential school survivors.

RCMP say a security guard spotted smoke coming out of the building on Thursday evening in the community, also known as Cross Lake, located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The cause has not been determined but RCMP say arson is suspected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

N.L. premier vows change: coat of arms description calls Indigenous people ‘savages’ 

June 4, 2021 33

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The Newfoundland and Labrador government has decided to change the official description of…

Read more
Daily

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility

June 4, 2021 68

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the Catholic Church to “step up” and take…

Read more

Leave a Reply