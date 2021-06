Six Nations police charge four after drug warrant search

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police seized cocaine, oxycodone pills , crystal methamphetaime and more after searching a Sixth Line Road residence Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Police, armed with a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant, searched the Sixth Line residence arresting a man found in the kitchen, a second in the bathroom and two women in a trailer on the property.

During the search of the residence and property, police located and seized the following: Hydromorphone capsules, Oxycodone pills, Crystal Methamphetamine,-Cocaine, Debt lists, Drug packaging, a 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen, collapsible baton. replica Handgun Pellet Gun, Brass Knuckles, a Cell phone, an unknown amount of Canadian Currency and Digital scales.

As a result police have charged:

Robert George VanEvery, 51, of Ohsweken with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order – 4 counts

Possession Stolen Property over $5,000

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone

VanEvery was held for a formal bail hearing.

Martin George Towes, 54 of Ohsweken has been charged with:

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone

Towes was released on an Undertaking.

Melissa Ann Anderson, 39 of Hamilton has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine

Anderson was released on an Undertaking.

Brandi Noseworthy, 39, of Brantford was charged with:

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone

Noseworthy was released on an Undertaking.

