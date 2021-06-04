Six Nations police charge four after drug warrant search

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police seized cocaine, oxycodone pills , crystal methamphetaime and more after searching a Sixth Line Road residence Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Police, armed with a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant, searched the Sixth Line residence arresting a man found in the kitchen, a second in the bathroom and two women in a trailer on the property.
During the search of the residence and property, police located and seized the following: Hydromorphone capsules, Oxycodone pills, Crystal Methamphetamine,-Cocaine, Debt lists, Drug packaging, a 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen, collapsible baton. replica Handgun Pellet Gun, Brass Knuckles, a Cell phone, an unknown amount of Canadian Currency and Digital scales.
As a result police have charged:
Robert George VanEvery, 51, of Ohsweken with:
Fail to Comply with Release Order – 4 counts
Possession Stolen Property over $5,000
Possession of Prohibited Weapon
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone
VanEvery was held for a formal bail hearing.
Martin George Towes, 54 of Ohsweken has been charged with:
Possession of Prohibited Weapon
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone
Towes was released on an Undertaking.
Melissa Ann Anderson, 39 of Hamilton has been charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine
Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine
Anderson was released on an Undertaking.
Brandi Noseworthy, 39, of Brantford was charged with:
Possession of Prohibited Weapon
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Methamphetamine
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Oxycodone
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking-Hydromorphone
Noseworthy was released on an Undertaking.