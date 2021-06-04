Daily
National News

Two charged after Six Natiosn Police raid cannabis shop

June 4, 2021 34 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged two local men in connection with a raid on a Fifth Line Road cannabis store.

Police said they executed a Federal Cannabis Act warrant at the 5th line Road business last Friday May 28th, 2021 taking one man into custody at the scene. A female customer was also at the location at the time.

After a search of the property  police found: a large bulk of cannabis bud, edible products (gummies) containing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), vape products, and cash.

Colin James Sandy, 42, of Ohsweken and Tyler Thomas Sandy, 24, also of Ohsweken, were arrested and released on Undertakings with conditions and a court date of August 19, 2021.  Both men are facing charges under the Cannabis Act of: Distribute Illicit Cannabis, Possession for the Purpose of Distribution, and Possession for the Purpose of Selling.

