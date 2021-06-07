National News
ticker

Beheaded statue of Egerton Ryerson, toppled Sunday in Toronto, won’t be replaced 

June 7, 2021 110 views

TORONTO-The president of Ryerson University in Toronto says a statue of the university’s namesake has been pulled down by protesters and will not be replaced.

A statement from university president Mohamed Lachemi says the statue was felled by demonstrators about an hour after the conclusion of a demonstration protesting the university’s continued use of Ryerson’s name.

Demonstrators splattered the statue with paint, then cut off the head of the statue, carried it to the lakeshore and lowered by rope into the water.

Ryerson is credited as one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

His statue had become a rallying point in Toronto following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The statement from Lachemi says the statue will not be “restored or replaced,” and he is relieved no one was hurt when the statute was brought down.

Toronto police say the removal of the statute is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools 

June 7, 2021 106

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Indigenous leaders are expressing disappointment and frustration over comments…

Read more
National News

Trudeau’s acknowledgment of Indigenous genocide could have legal impacts: experts 

June 7, 2021 72

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s acceptance of an inquiry’s finding…

Read more

Leave a Reply