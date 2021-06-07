Task force studying legacy of Egerton Ryerson won’t speed up report despite protests

TORONTO-A Ryerson University task force reviewing the legacy of the school’s namesake says it will not speed up its work despite calls for immediate action.

The Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force co-chairs say the group will follow the process laid out when they started work earlier this year.

Demonstrations and calls for the university to change its name have ramped up in recent days following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

A Ryerson statue on campus was pulled down by protesters on Sunday and the school’s president says it will not be restored or replaced.

The committee had been considering what the university should do with the controversial statue as part of its work.

The co-chairs say the task force will provide final recommendations regarding principles of commemoration and the university’s name before the fall semester.

Meanwhile, university president Mohamed Lachemi says in a statement that the Ryerson statue was felled about an hour after the conclusion of a demonstration protesting the university’s continued use of Ryerson’s name.

Demonstrators splattered the statue with paint, then cut off its head and carried it to the lakeshore where they lowered it by rope into the water.

Toronto police say the removal of the statute is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

Add Your Voice