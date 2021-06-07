Daily
National News

Task force studying legacy of Egerton Ryerson won’t speed up report despite protests

June 7, 2021 49 views

TORONTO-A Ryerson University task force reviewing the legacy of the school’s namesake says it will not speed up its work despite calls for immediate action.

The Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force co-chairs say the group will follow the process laid out when they started work earlier this year.

Demonstrations and calls for the university to change its name have ramped up in recent days following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

A Ryerson statue on campus was pulled down by protesters on Sunday and the school’s president says it will not be restored or replaced.

The committee had been considering what the university should do with the controversial statue as part of its work.

The co-chairs say the task force will provide final recommendations regarding principles of commemoration and the university’s name before the fall semester.

Meanwhile, university president Mohamed Lachemi says in a statement that the Ryerson statue was felled about an hour after the conclusion of a demonstration protesting the university’s continued use of Ryerson’s name.

Demonstrators splattered the statue with paint, then cut off its  head and carried it to the lakeshore where they lowered it by rope into the water.

Toronto police say the removal of the statute is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools 

June 7, 2021 102

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Indigenous leaders are expressing disappointment and frustration over comments…

Read more
National News

Trudeau’s acknowledgment of Indigenous genocide could have legal impacts: experts 

June 7, 2021 68

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s acceptance of an inquiry’s finding…

Read more

Leave a Reply