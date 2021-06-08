Daily
Sports

Minto Cup, Canada’s junior A lacrosse championship, cancelled for 2021 season

June 8, 2021 23 views

OTTAWA-The Minto Cup, Canada’s junior A lacrosse championship, has been cancelled for 2021. Lacrosse Canada announced the cancellation on Tuesday, a month after the national body shelved 10 other championships because of COVID-19 safety regulations that make interprovincial travel difficult. Teams from the BC Junior A Lacrosse League, the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, and the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League have competed for the Minto Cup for nearly 75 years. Lacrosse Canada said that this is not a cancellation of the season. The BCJALL, RMLL and OJALL are all planning modified lacrosse seasons in accordance with their provincial health and safety regulations. Shawn Williams, president of Lacrosse Canada, said that the organization keeps health and safety in the lacrosse community a top priority. This report by The Canadian Press was first…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ottawa’s Action Plan for the Nat’l Inquiry on MMIWG is fundamentally flawed, says NWAC 

June 8, 2021 19

By Jacob Cardinal  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After two years, the Canadian Government has finally released…

Read more
Daily

Regional block voting in AFN election will be complicated in Ontario and Alberta 

June 8, 2021 26

  By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Chiefs hoping to vote in blocks to support…

Read more