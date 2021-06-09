Local News
A Hydro One share deal that started in controversy paying off

June 9, 2021 57 views

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers It took 17 months to navigate but the now four year old controversial Hydro One First Nations share deal has increased in value since the deal was sealed in 2018. The deal that guaranteed bringing the stalled $100 million Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL), sitting in Six Nations backyard, ,back to life after the 2006 Six Nations land reclamation has increased in value by 150 per cent since the purchase. Ron Jamieson who sits as Six Nations representative on the Ontario First Nations Sovereign Wealth fund, said the shares, bought at $18 a share are now worth about $30.94. a $13.20 increase. The deal, under the then Wynne government offered just over $2 million in shares in July of 2016 for the “collective benefit”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
