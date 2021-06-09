Could the Mohawk Institute grounds be hiding children’s graves? By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations communities and non-Indigenous Canadians across Canada are calling for the federal government to do more about the atrocities committed in former residential schools. In the wake of the discovery of unmarked graves containing 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. other First Nation communities and leaders are calling for the grounds of every former residential school to be searched for graves, including Six Nations of the Grand River elected Chief Mark Hill. Elected Chief Mark Hill told the crowd at a flag lowering ceremony on May 31 that he reached out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to search the grounds of all residential schools, including the former Mohawk…



