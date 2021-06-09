Four charged after raid on Sixth Line residence

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police seized cocaine, oxycodone pills , crystal methamphetaime and more after searching a Sixth Line Road residence Tuesday, June 1 2021. Police, armed with a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant searched the Sixth Line residence arresting a man found in the kitchen, a second in the bathroom and two women in a trailer on the property. During the search of the residence and property, police located and seized the following: Hydromorphone capsules, Oxycodone pills, Crystal Methamphetamine,-Cocaine, Debt lists, Drug packaging, a 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen, collapsible baton. replica Handgun Pellet Gun, Brass Knuckles, a Cell phone, an unknown amount of Canadian Currency and Digital scales. As a result police have charged: Robert George VanEvery, 51, of Ohsweken with:…



