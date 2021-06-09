Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

By Christopher Reynolds THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- MPs from all parties have joined New Democrats in calling on the federal government to drop its legal battles against a pair of rulings involving First Nations children. In a motion put forward by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, parliamentarians from all five parties teamed up Monday to demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government abandon the judicial reviews to be heard in Federal Court next week. The motion, which expresses the view of the House of Commons but is legally non-binding, passed 271-0, with Liberal cabinet members and some of their backbencher colleagues abstaining from the vote. It also asks the government for faster implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, trauma resources for survivors, a progress report to be…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice