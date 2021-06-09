Six Nations Elected Council gives 250 local businesses COVID-19 relief funds

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Financial Officer Ana Cecil Perez, gave an update on the second round of business relief funds on June 7 at the Finance Committee meeting. She said council approved 253 businesses on Six Nations for the $2,500 COVID-19 grant to help with expenses related to the pandemic, including paying employees. Funds were given to businesses on June 3.

This is the second round of funding assistance from SNEC COVID-19 funds. More than 300 businesses benefited from the COVID-19 funds in the first round distributed shortly after the pandemic began.

Councillors are requesting a list of those businesses and for staff to create an updated business registry.

