Six Nations hits two weeks with no COVID-19 or variants cases

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations has not had a positive case of COVID-19 for more than two weeks.

This two week stretch is the first time in 2021 there have been no new cases for more than a week.

The latest report from Ohsweken Public Health came out on June 4 with zero cases logged. There are currently 19 people in self-isolation, but the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, remains at 526. There are no community members in the hospital and 11 people have succumbed to the virus in the last 15 months.

The vaccination rate for the territory remains lower than the provincial average with only 35 per cent of band members having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 29 per cent having both doses of the vaccine.

Six Nations has received a limited supply of the Pfizer youth vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for youth in Canada. Youth aged 12 to 17 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Gaylord Powless Arena on Fourth Line Road. First dose clinics for youth was held on June 5.

A second dose clinic will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the arena from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Youth must be at least 12-years-old on the day of the appointment and all those planning to get the vaccine must have a parent or guardian present when they make the appointment.

To book a vaccine call the vaccine call centre at 226-227-9288 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Supply of the youth vaccine in limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Youths who do not get an appointment will be added to a wait list.

Youth can also book a vaccine with the Brant County Health Unit on West Street in Brantford by calling 519-753-4937 and then press two. To book online visit https://www.bchu.org/covid19bookindigenous.

Six Nations remains in the Red Level Alert Status and SNEC continues to ask community members not to gather with anyone outside of their household even though community transmission is low.

Restaurants are allowed to open patios, but there is still no indoor dining.

Stores are asked to remain closed to the public and continue offering curbside pick-up.

Community members are asked to continue wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status and to continue social distancing.

The provincial government announces its plan to enter stage one of its re-opening plan on June 11 at 12:01 a.m. Director of Six Nations Public Health has previously said Six Nations is working toward matching the provincial restriction structure, so it is possible Six Nations may move into a different alert level soon.

In Ontario’s Stage One non-essential retail stores will be limited to 15 per cent capacity and essential retail will be limited to 25 per cent capacity and neither will have restrictions on items they can sell.

The restrictions allow for outdoor social gathering and public events with up to 10 people, outdoor religious services and ceremonies, like weddings and funerals which are capped at the number of people that can maintain a two-metre social distance. Indoor services and ceremonies are restricted to 15 per cent capacity.

Ontario will permit outdoor dining with a four person per table limit, outdoor fitness classed, outdoor groups, individual or team sports training will be limited to 10 people.

Children’s day camps will run with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Outdoor recreational facilities like zoos, landmarks, historic sites and gardens will re-open with capacity and safety restrictions.

Overnight camping at Ontario Parks, other campgrounds and campsites can re-open for overnight camping and short-term rentals.

Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways will be allowed to operate without spectators at the venue. Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors to rehearse or perform a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other performance, limited to 10 performers.

The province will stay in Step One for at least 21 days.

