Six Nations Police force trying to keep up with community growth

June 9, 2021 50 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police have released their 2019 annual report and Police Chief Darren Montour says drug investigations are a priority for the force. The 2019 report shows police dealt with 5,263 reports ranging from attempted murder charges to drug charges over 800 Traffic Act charges. Police Chief Darren Montour said drugs and cannabis will be a priority for the force. “Drugs are a priority. We got funding for a drug unit and now have a four person unit. Their focus is CDSA traffickers and cannabis shops.” He said he is aware that cannabis is a controversial subject for the community. “ I know it’s debatable among community people here,” he said. He said drugs are a priority as residual crimes resulting from drug use grow “They…

