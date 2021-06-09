Undocumented Indigenous children’s graves a crime scene

By Lynda Powless Editor When Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour learned of the finding of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves in Kamloops B.C. he said it was an atrocity no one should live through, but he added, it is also a crime scene. He said he contacted elected Chief Mark Hill. “I told him this is a crime scene and we could have another one here at the “Mushhole” (the former Mohawk Institute,residential school adjacent to the city of Brantford) That insight would later form part of Elected Chief Mark Hill’s demand that the entire grounds of the former Mohawk Institute be searched as part of a massive over due criminal investigation. He said he wants more than just funds to access archaeological investigations or memorials,he wants criminal…



