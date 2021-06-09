Yes this is Canada

Canadians are reeling from the realization that Canada isn’t the big teddy bear country they think it is. Last week the country learn it too is guilty of genocide with the finding of undocumented graves of 215 Indigenous children and while the federal government announced funding to check the grounds of former residential schools the fact that even has to be done is rocking the country. In Canada a demand being heard world wide for the Pope to apologize for the children’s deaths. Activists in support of the 215 Indigenous children toppled a statue of Edgerton Ryerson at Toronto’s Ryerson University. Ryerson was chief superintendent of education for Upper Canada and his recommends were seen as instrumental in the design and implementation of the Indian Residential school System. On Sunday…



