City of Brantford services now open under Ontario Roadmap to Reopen Plan

BRANTFORD, ON: Consistent with Step 1 of the Ontario Roadmap to Reopen Plan, the City of Brantford is pleased to announce the following programming and service enhancements:

Brantford Transit and Brantford Lift Services

Beginning Friday, June 11, 2021 a maximum of 25 passengers will be permitted on City buses. Brantford Lift will also be increasing passenger limits from 5 to 8 people.

Riders are reminded it is still mandatory to wear a face covering in enclosed public indoor spaces in the City of Brantford, including all public transit. Please note that non-compliance with wearing a face covering may result in lowering capacity limits to ensure the protection and safety of riders and Transit staff.

Brantford Visitor and Tourism Centre

The Brantford Visitor and Tourism Centre at 399 Wayne Gretzky Parkway will reopen to the public on Monday June 21, 2021 with a capacity limit of 5 people. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed 12:00 p.m. – 1 p.m.), Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.) and closed on Sundays.

Information and merchandise services will be available. The blue box program and Tim Hortons Community Room rentals remain suspended at this time.

City Hall/Customer Service

The following services will continue to be offered at Brantford City Hall at 100 Wellington Square by appointment only until further notice:

Marriage licenses

Commissioning services

Bulk water refill program

New dog tag licensing

Drop off and pick up of documents for Building, Planning, and Public Works

Residents are also encouraged to continue to review the list of Popular City Services available online at www.brantford.ca for convenient ways to access City services. For general enquiries, please email the Customer Contact Centre at customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150.

Cemeteries

As per the recently announced directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario the capacity for outdoor cemetery funeral services has been increased from 10 to 50 people as part of Step 1 of the Ontario Roadmap to Reopen Plan.

Farmers’ Market

The outdoor portion of the Brantford Farmers’ Market will reopen on Saturday June 19th, 2021 with the capacity limit of 30 people. Vendors will be spaced out to enable physical distancing.

Under Step 1, the indoor capacity limit will also increase to 30 people. All COVID-19 public health measures remain in effect.

Provincial Offences Court (POA)

The POA is now reopen to the public for in person administrative services. Beginning Monday June 14th, hours for in person services are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Court proceedings will still continue to operate virtually until in-person proceedings are authorized by the Ministry of the Attorney General. Questions related to court proceedings or court administration can be directed to 519-751-9100 from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or via email to brantfordpoa@brantford.ca.

If you have received a notice to attend court please connect to the court session on the date and time on the notice by visiting brantford.ca/VirtualCourt.

Sports Fields and the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course

Beginning Friday, June 11, 2021 the City is pleased to reopen sports fields and picnic shelter rentals in line with the province’s ‘Roadmap to Reopen’ plan. Requests for sport field rentals are being accepted for groups up to 10 people per venue for training purposes only. Please note that the City will permit 2 groups of 10 participants per full sized field rental for training purposes only. A field may only be booked by one sports organization at a time and organizations must commit to adhere to the provincial sports associations guidelines for the related sport at the time of booking.

Picnic shelters and picnic area rentals are also permitted for groups up to 10 people maximum.

Effective June 11, 2021, the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course patio will reopen daily from 11:00 a.m. until dusk. Outdoor dining capacity limits are 4 persons maximum per table.

Stay Vigilant

All residents and businesses continue to play an important role in successfully reopening our community safely. Please continue to follow these important COVID-19 guidelines to keep yourself and others in our community safe:

Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover coughs or sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces and stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering (non-medical mask), such as a cloth mask in all public enclosed indoor spaces to reduce the risk of transmission

Continue to practice physical distancing (2 metres/6 ft apart from others outside your household).

Book your COVID-19 vaccination through the Brant County Health Unit when eligible.

Please visit brantford.ca/OpenandClosed for an up-to-date list of the status of City facilities, programs and services throughout the Roadmap to Reopen Plan process. Additional updates regarding City programs and services, and the continuity of services are shared regularly on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at brantford.ca/coronavirus.

