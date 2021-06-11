Brantford police charge two after 23 dogs and 3 cats found in distress in home

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford- Brantford city police have charged two people after finding animals in distress at a D’Aubigny Road house

Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Brantford Police Service attended the D’Aubigny Road residence after receiving a report of an animal in distress and upon arriving saw a dog in distress within the residence. This animal was determined to be in need of immediate assistance, which officers provided.

Within the residence, officers located 23 dogs, three cats and a deceased cat. The Brant County SPCA were contacted and attended. As the animals were uncared for, they have been removed from the residence and are in the care of the Brant County SPCA.

This investigation is ongoing. Officers from Brantford Police Service are currently working in conjunction with the Brant County SPCA, City of Brantford Property Standards Department and the Brant County Health Unit. Further updates will be provided once available.

Police have arrested and charged two Brantford residents, a 45-year-old male and an 18-year-old female . The two are facing charges of :

Causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Cause damage or injury to animals

Add Your Voice