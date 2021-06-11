Daily
National News

PM to get short list of potential governor general candidates in a few days 

June 11, 2021 1 view

OTTAWA- Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a short list of potential candidates to become Canada’s next governor general will be in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hands in “the next few days.”

LeBlanc told a House of Commons committee Thursday that a six-member advisory panel that has been conducting a search for potential candidates has finished its work and will be forwarding its “interesting” recommendations to Trudeau shortly.

He acknowledged that he had hoped the matter would be resolved sooner.

The position of governor general, Canada’s head of state, has been vacant since Julie Payette resigned in January following a scathing independent report on the toxic work environment that had developed at Rideau Hall during her tenure.

Since then, Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has been fulfilling the governor general’s duties as administrator _ a situation LeBlanc admits is not ideal for the long term.

In addition to LeBlanc, the advisory panel includes acting clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette, Inuit leader Natan Obed, Universite de Montreal rector Daniel Jutras, interim Canada Post chair Suromitra Sanatani and Judith LaRoque, a former secretary to the governor general.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Memorial to residential schools removed from Dunnville church steps 

June 11, 2021 24

By J.P. Antonacci Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DINNVILLE, ONT-A Dunnville woman who put five pairs of…

Read more
Daily

Brantford police charge two after 23 dogs and 3 cats found in distress in home

June 11, 2021 161

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford- Brantford city police have charged two people after finding animals in distress at a…

Read more

Leave a Reply