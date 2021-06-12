Arson fire destroys 204 year old Anglican church on Six Nations

The 204 year old St John’s Anglican Church was hit by an arsonist early Saturday morning (June 12 2021). The Ontario Fire Marshal investigator was on scene Saturday along with church elders. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate after an arsonist set a fire that tore through the 200 year old St John’s Anglican Church at Tuscorora Road and Fifth Line at about 3 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2021.

The Ontario Fire Marshall investigator and Six Nations Police were on site Saturday after the Six Nations fire department were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Fire officials were not available for comment.

John Anderson, one of the church congregates at the scene told Turtle Island News the 204 year old wooden building had been broken into and gas splashed through the church and thrown along the outside of the structure where the gas was lit and the fire moved quickly up the structure.

He said he believes the fire may be related to someone being unable to deal with the recent finding of the 215 children in undocumented graves at the Kamloop’s Indian Residential School. ” Yes, I think it had to do with that, but this is an Anglican church not Catholic,” he said.

He said there is a graveyard on site as well. He said those that attend the church are meeting

this weekend to discuss what will be done with the remaining church structure.

Damages estimates are not available.

Another church elder Ron Monture told Turtle Island News he also believed it was directly related to the discovery of 215 Indigenous children in undocumented graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. “I think has to do with the 215 children, he said. “I understand there is anger towards the churches,” he said. “But this,” he said shaking his head, “this is history too. My parents are buried here.”

He said the building is the second oldest church in Brant County, built in 1817 after the Mohawk Chapel. The Mohawk Chapel was build in 1785.

From it’s stained glass windows to the stainless steel bell tower bell that had been brought from a steam ship, he said it is part of the community’s history. “History’s gone. We had a lot of historical pictures on the wall. The windows are priceless they were made in England. They are all stained glass and leaded. People don’t know the history. I think it’s because of the children. They think all churches did that. It’s sad really.”

