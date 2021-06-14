Daily
‘So unfair’: Metis take Alberta to court over refusal to discuss consultation policy 

June 14, 2021 43 views

EDMONTON-The Metis Nation of Alberta is taking the province to court over what it says is the government’s refusal to bring in an overall policy to consult the group on development projects.

President Audrey Poitras says the Metis had worked out policy after years of talks with two different governments.

She says shortly after the United Conservative Party was elected in 2019, it told the Metis in a one-sentence letter that it wouldn’t be going ahead with the agreement.

Poitras says the government has ignored requests to get back to negotiations.

She says Alberta Metis have a consultation agreement with the federal government and Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario all have similar deals with Metis people.

Alberta has individual consultation deals with Metis settlements, but they only represent a small fraction of Metis in the province.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

