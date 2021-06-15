Brantford woman facing second degree murder charges

BRANTFORD-Brantford Police have charged a city woman with second degree murder in the death of 37 year-old Shannon Yvonne Macdougall.

Christine Birt, 28, of Brantford, has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

On March 11, 2020, the Brantford Police Service attended Shannon Macdougall’s Mintern Avenue home to check on her wellbeing and found her deceased inside the residence.

Members of the Brantford Police Service Criminal Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section were called in and launched a suspicious death investigation. A post-mortem examination occurred in the days that followed and the investigation into the circumstances and manner of death continued. Police announced at the time they did not believe the death to be a random incident.

With charges before the courts, investigators said they will not discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information related to this homicide.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact investigators at 519-756-7050 ext. 2319, or send an email to shannonmacdougall@police.brantford.on.ca.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

