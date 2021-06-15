Six Nations Elected Council incorporates cannabis commission, passes bylaws

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has moved to control the cannabis industry at Six Nations by incorporating it’s cannabis commission and passing a bylaw outlining regulations enforceable by Six Nations Police.

“In enacting this Law, SNGR is asserting jurisdiction as governing authority over the regulation of the cannabis industry and is taking an aggressive approach in asserting its law-making powers in accordance with the general conviction of our community that Six Nations laws should apply on Six Nations Territory,” a SNEC press release said.

At closed Council meeting on June 9, SNEC passed amendments to the Six Nations Cannabis Control Law which will come into effect on June 21st, 2021.

“Council’s finalization of the Six Nations Cannabis Control Law is a strong, pro-active step towards securing a safer, more prosperous, and more self-determined future for our community,” elected Chief Mark Hill said in a press release.

By officially incorporating the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC), SNEC has legally made it “the sole regulatory and licensing authority over cannabis production and sale on Six Nations Territory, so as to safeguard the health, safety, and security of the public.”

SNCC says many applications were received for production and retail licenses. When the new Law is enforced on June 21, SNCC will have the legal authority to grant licences.

This new law will mean the current stores operating under the Six Nations People’s Cannabis Coalition (SNPCC) are operating illegally, as they have not procured a license from SNCC.

“It is illegal to operate an unlicensed or unregulated cannabis facility on Six Nations Territory. Illegal activity on Six Nations Territory presents a grave threat to the safety and health of our community, and in particular our children. This Six Nations legislation, and any enforcement actions taken against breaches of the Law, will directly contribute to the protection of our children and the upholding of our Haudenosaunee values,” the press release said.

The motion, moved by councillor Melba Thomas and seconded by Councillor Kerry Bomberry states changes to the law are to address public health and safety, protect young people’s health by restricting their access to cannabis, to make sure people obey the law and to keep order by deterring illegal activity “through appropriate sanctions and enforcement measures.”

It also seeks to regulate people’s access to cannabis by providing quality-controlled cannabis and to help educate the community of the health risks associated with cannabis use.

“This new regulatory regime will ensure protection of our natural and built environment, prevention of monopolistic or improper business practices, and community contributions directed to the well-being of our people,” Hill said.

SNEC and SNCC have maintained that it is asserting Six Nations “inherent right to self-determination.” This right also allows them includes the right to “freely pursue its economic, social and cultural development.”

“Our community has always been clear that the cannabis industry, producing a product that can be a mind-changer, needs to be credibly regulated in accordance with our Haudenosaunee values so as to minimize, if not eliminate, any potential risk to public health, safety and security,” said Chief Mark Hill. “This new regulatory regime will ensure protection of our natural and built environment, prevention of monopolistic or improper business practices, and community contributions directed to the well-being of our people,” Hill said.

Council adopted the first version of the cannabis law in 2019 and the Commission was set up. It started taking applications in early May.

SNEC and SNCC held both in person virtual town hall meetings to gather community feedback as well as focus groups and other public events.

Those who want to sell of produce legal cannabis at Six Nations have to secure a Commission from SNCC.

For more information visit sncannabis.com.

