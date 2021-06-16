Daily
National News

Chiefs of Ontario headed to second ballot

June 16, 2021 5 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

The Chiefs of Ontario have headed to a second ballot after  any one of the six candidates running failed to reach the 61 votes needed to win.

Six Nations candidate Sasha Maracle has been dropped off the ballot after receiving only four votes.

Candidates Elizabeth Johnson received 15, and Nathan Wright, Larry Sault and Jason Smallboy have each garnered 19 votes with Glen Hare in the lead on the first vote with 27.

Chiefs began voting again shortly after 3 p.m.

There are 120 eligible to vote and 61 votes are needed to win.

MORE TO COME…

Add Your Voice

