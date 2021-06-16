New Ontario Regional Chief Elected

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A new Ontario Regional Chief has been elected. Glen Hare has won on the fourth ballot with 56 of 96 votes cast. Coming in second was Elizabeth Johnson with 40. Jason Smallboy received no votes. Candidates needed 50 votes to win in an election that was held virtually.

Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare is a citizen of M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island. He has served four consecutive terms as Deputy Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation before he was elected Grand Council Chief at the 2018 Grand Council Assembly in Fort William First Nation.

He began his political career as Chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation for six consecutive terms, three consecutive terms as a Councillor, and two terms as the Lake Huron Regional Grand Chief.

He has also served as co-chair of the Anishinabek/Ontario Resource Management Council, a partnership, policy and discussion forum between the Anishinabek Nation and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

He has been an outspoken advocate for First Nations child well-being and customary care laws. He has been critical of the government imposition of non-Indigenous child protection legislation and favours the establishment of First Nation own child well-being law, interventions and First Nation foster homes. Being a fluent Anishinaabemowin speaker, he is passionate about the revitalization of the language.

He has worked for the First Nations Independent Fuel Handlers Cooperative. It provides petroleum products and heating oil to First Nations throughout Anishinabek Nation territory.

He has also served as the President of the Union of Ontario Indians and the Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity.

Grand Council Chief Glen Hare and his wife Sally have been married for over 45 years and have four sons and eight grandsons.

