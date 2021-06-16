Local News
Ontario provides $10 million and support to find residential school burial sites in Ontario

June 16, 2021 33 views
Six Nation Elected Chief Mark Hill is surrounded by residential school survivors and elders during Premier Doug Ford’s annoncement Ontairo is making $10 million and support available in the search for undocumented graves at residential school grounds in Ontario.

By Victoria Gray Writer Ontario has stepped up to help Six Nations and other First Nations in Ontario search former Indian Residential School properties for the remains of missing children. Premiere Doug Ford and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford announced the provincial government will provide $10 million over three years for Indigenous communities to search for human remains at, at least 12 sites identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as having possible grave sites, including the Mohawk Institute Residential School. “Like all Ontarians, I was heartbroken by the news of a burial site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia,” Ford said in a virtual announcement Tuesday, (June 15, 2021). “That is why our government is partnering with…

