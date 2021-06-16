Daily
National News

Second Six Nations Chiefs of Ontario candidate out of running for Ontario Regional Chief

June 16, 2021 2 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor 

Six Nations Band Councillor Nathan Wright  is out of the running to be the next Regional Chief of  Ontario after receiving only 13 votes on the second ballot.

Candidates received:

Glen Hare  27

Elizabeth Johnson  20

Jason Smallboy 19

Larry Sault 16

There were 96 ballots cast on the second ballot with one spoiled vote. With 86 votes being cast candidates needed 49 votes to win.

The race is now headed to a third ballot.

However there have been at least five chiefs complaining they did not receive their electronic ballots to vote with one threatening to contest the election if he does not receive a ballot. The chiefs are all from the north. The five votes may have made a difference in the standings for some of the candidates.

Candidate Nathan Wright thanked his supporters and the Chiefs of Ontario  .

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Chiefs of Ontario headed to second ballot

June 16, 2021 50

By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario have headed to a second ballot after  any…

Read more
Daily

Canada excoriated as racist failure during farewell speeches by departing MPs 

June 16, 2021 16

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canada was excoriated as a racist, hypocritical failure Tuesday…

Read more

Leave a Reply