Second Six Nations Chiefs of Ontario candidate out of running for Ontario Regional Chief

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Six Nations Band Councillor Nathan Wright is out of the running to be the next Regional Chief of Ontario after receiving only 13 votes on the second ballot.

Candidates received:

Glen Hare 27

Elizabeth Johnson 20

Jason Smallboy 19

Larry Sault 16

There were 96 ballots cast on the second ballot with one spoiled vote. With 86 votes being cast candidates needed 49 votes to win.

The race is now headed to a third ballot.

However there have been at least five chiefs complaining they did not receive their electronic ballots to vote with one threatening to contest the election if he does not receive a ballot. The chiefs are all from the north. The five votes may have made a difference in the standings for some of the candidates.

Candidate Nathan Wright thanked his supporters and the Chiefs of Ontario .

