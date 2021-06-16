Six Nations Police now patrolling the Grand River

By Victoria Gray Writer The Grand River has a new set of eyes and helping hands to lend the Six Nations community on the water. Six Nations Police Service’s (SNPS) first police boat was delivered to the station on June 11 at 10 a.m. and by 11 a.m. officers had it out on the water for a test run. SNPS Chief Darren Montour said having their own boat was long overdue. “It’s all about community safety,” he said. “It’s something well needed on the river.” SNPS was able to purchase the new Crest Liner Commander with a 150 Mercury outboard motor with the help of a $67,000 donation from Grand River Enterprises (GRE). Steve Williams, GRE president said it’s not an outrageous price to pay when it comes to public…



