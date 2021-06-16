Local News
ticker

Six Nations Police now patrolling the Grand River

June 16, 2021 51 views
Six Nation Police patrolling presence on the Grand River with their new Crest Liner Commander not only provides additional safety on the river, but reinforces Six Nations jurisdictional presence. Six Nations owns six miles on either side of the Grand River from its mouth to its source. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer The Grand River has a new set of eyes and helping hands to lend the Six Nations community on the water. Six Nations Police Service’s (SNPS) first police boat was delivered to the station on June 11 at 10 a.m. and by 11 a.m. officers had it out on the water for a test run. SNPS Chief Darren Montour said having their own boat was long overdue. “It’s all about community safety,” he said. “It’s something well needed on the river.” SNPS was able to purchase the new Crest Liner Commander with a 150 Mercury outboard motor with the help of a $67,000 donation from Grand River Enterprises (GRE). Steve Williams, GRE president said it’s not an outrageous price to pay when it comes to public…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Chiefs of Ontario headed to second ballot

June 16, 2021 18

By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario have headed to a second ballot after  any…

Read more
Daily

Canada excoriated as racist failure during farewell speeches by departing MPs 

June 16, 2021 13

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canada was excoriated as a racist, hypocritical failure Tuesday…

Read more