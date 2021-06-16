Local News
Six Nations threatens paving company after complaints of bumpy road

June 16, 2021 157 views
SIx Nations Councillor Kerry Bomberry points out the bumps in Fifth Line (Photo by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray Writer If “Norjohn” doesn’t fix Fifth Line Road they won’t get contracts on Six Nations. Six Nations Elected Council(SNEC) Business and Infrastructure Committee passed a motion at June 9 to notify Norjohn Contracting and Paving that if they don’t completely redo the road from scratch at no cost to Six Nations they won’t be giving Norjohn anymore work. The state of Fifth Line Road since its repair in 2020 has come under fire by councillors and community members who say the road is full of bumps. Councilor Kerry Bomberry, who has lead the charge to have the road fixed has tried to log the many malformations in the road. “There’s just so many. It’s like you think it’s fine in one spot, but you move two feet…

