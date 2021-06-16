Local News
St John’s church hit by arson, may be too costly to repair

June 16, 2021 79 views
The 204-year- old St John’s Church was hit by an arsonist early Saturday (June 12, 2021) morning. Both interior and exterior were torched officials said. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor The Ontario Fire Marshall’s (OFM) office has confirmed it is investigating a fire that hit the 204-year-old St John’s Anglican Church at Tuscarora Road and Fifth Line at about 3 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2021 as an arson. The OFM investigator was on scene Saturday after after the Six Nations fire department were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Six Nations Acting Fire Chief Dereck Manitowabi said fire crews were on scene at 320 a.m. and found fire on the outside of the structure’s front door spreading into the steeple. “They got their attack lines set up and had water flowing within four minutes of their arrival.” He said they requested mutual aid assistance from Brant County Fire to “assist with overhaul and getting…

