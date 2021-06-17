Blue Metropolis boasts Indigenous flavour in 2021 

By Marc Lalonde

A Montreal literary festival wants to hear stories from the community and is offering up the opportunity to get involved and win a fantastic new cookbook with a little bit of Indigenous flavour.

The Blue Metropolis literary festival is held annually and this year, it’s got a unique flavour to it, literally. Festival organizers are looking for individuals to share their unique culinary cultures and are offering up copies of a new cookbook, The Secret is in The Sauce ,to the best 100 entries.

Two recipes in the book were contributed by Toronto-area Indigenous actor and writer Tara Sky.

The hardcover books will be distributed free of charge to over 100 lucky winners who share a picture or story from their own family’s culinary history.

Put together by author Monique Polak, family chefs offer recipes and memories from Armenia to Wales, including Mi’kmaq and Haisla First Nations communities, with added text by Tara Sky. Dedicated photographer Monique Dykstra recreated many of the recipes when entering peoples’ homes was no longer an option. On June 14 the deeply personal, limited-edition cookbooks will be distributed free of charge to over 100 lucky winners who share a picture or story from their own family’s culinary history.

Sky’s contribution to the cookbook entails two recipes: one for a Three Sisters (corn, beans and squash) stew and one for a moose meat and sweet potato stew.

The heritage, stories and recipes are a unifying thread between the generations, weaving the cultural fabric that allows a community to be a community and maintain its traditions, the festival’s organizers wrote in a release.

The cookbook will include memory food from Quebec’s first-generation immigrants and First Nations communities. Recipes and stories included are from First Nations Mi’kmaq and Haisla communities, Iran, Hungary, India, Armenia, The Netherlands, Trinidad, Japan, Syria, Philippines and El Salvador, among others.

Interested? Those who would like to win a copy of The Secret is in the Sauce!, starting June 14 people are asked to submit a picture or story from their family’s culinary history, and either post it on Blue Metropolis’ Instagram or comment on their Facebook page using the hashtag #mycookingourheritage.

