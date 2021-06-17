HSC’s Children’s Hospital set to create `culturally safe space’ for Indigenous kids 

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Indigenous children receiving care at Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital and their families will soon have a space where they can feel closer to their own culture and traditions.

During a video conference on Thursday Indigenous leaders and representatives from The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba announced that a new project has been launched to build a 2,000 square foot Indigenous Community Healing Space for kids and their families at the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg.

The project is being led by Dr. Melanie Morris who is Canada’s first and only Indigenous pediatric surgeon and was appointed as the first lead of Indigenous Health at HSC Children’s in 2019.

`Our medical service needs to create space for Indigenous ways of healing, including the many practices that support health and well-being found among Indigenous peoples,” Morris said on Thursday.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is now in the process of raising funds for the project, which they say is important because approximately 50% of kids treated at the hospital are Indigenous, including many from remote and Northern communities.

“The hospital and foundation teams recognize that there are few visible signs of Indigenous lands, cultural beliefs or worldview within the hospital itself,” Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Stefano Grande said.

Plans for the space include design elements that reflect Indigenous culture, spirituality and worldview, space for traditional Indigenous ceremonies, including smudging, space for Indigenous Elders, healers and knowledge keepers to support families in care, library space for Indigenous children’s books, and a comfortable breastfeeding corner for Indigenous mothers.

During the video conference NDP leader Wab Kinew praised the project, and said it would be a space where “young First Nations, Metis and Inuit kids can feel welcome, can feel confident in the care they are receiving, and feel good about themselves while they are going through their health care experience.”

“If we can give them a culturally safe space where they can feel welcome and feel respected than I think that is going to help to improve their health,” Kinew said. “And this is part of the bigger project of addressing those systemic barriers and determents to health that many Indigenous people face.”

Donations still needed for healing space

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is still seeking donations to the ongoing development of the Indigenous Community Healing Space. Donations can be made at Goodbear.ca/IndigenousHealth or by calling the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba at 431- 338-1972.

– Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice