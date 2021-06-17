Daily
Protest at Ohsweken expected to slow traffic

June 17, 2021 186 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-  Motorists are being advised to avoid the main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line in Ohsweken starting at about 11 a.m. today after reports a protest  is expected to shut down or slow traffic in the area.

The protest is expected to begin at the Six  Nations Elected Council building and move to the Six Nations Police Station . The protest appears to be centreing around Six Nations Elected Council’s  creation of a corporation to oversee the  cannabis industry at Six Nations and regulations enforceable by the Six Nations Police.

More to come…

 

