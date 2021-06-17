Protest at Ohsweken expected to slow traffic

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Motorists are being advised to avoid the main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line in Ohsweken starting at about 11 a.m. today after reports a protest is expected to shut down or slow traffic in the area.

The protest is expected to begin at the Six Nations Elected Council building and move to the Six Nations Police Station . The protest appears to be centreing around Six Nations Elected Council’s creation of a corporation to oversee the cannabis industry at Six Nations and regulations enforceable by the Six Nations Police.

More to come…

