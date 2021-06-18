‘It’s historic:’ Labrador’s Inuit government working to take over child welfare 

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L.- Labrador’s Inuit government is beginning a plan to take over child welfare services from the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

Gerald Asivak, the Nunatsiavut government’s minister of health and social development, says the move marks a “historic” first step toward ending a cycle of colonial harm inflicted on Labrador’s Inuit children which began with the residential school system.

Pointing to a 2019 report from the provincial government which shows Indigenous and Inuit children from Labrador are overrepresented in the province’s foster care system, Asivak said the existing child welfare services are a continuation of residential schools.

In an interview today, he said his government has been working hard to create successful programs aimed at keeping Inuit families together in the Nunatsiavut region, which spans Labrador’s north coast.

Asivak says Ottawa’s Bill C-92, which came into force last year and seeks to affirm the right of Indigenous peoples to have jurisdiction over child welfare in their communities, has both enabled and empowered the Nunatsiavut government to take this first step.

He says a team is now working on the plan and his government’s goal is to have it approved and fully enacted within three years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.

