Six Nations Elected Council cannabis “bylaw” sparks protest at band office and police station

A protest against Six Nations Elected Council’s cannabis bylaw, that had been approved in a closed meeting, turned ugly after a police officer Tim Bomberry engaged in a shouting match with some members of the crowd outside the Six Nations Police station Thursday June 17, 2021. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray

Turtle Island News Writers

OHSWEKEN-A dispute over who controls the Six Nations cannabis industry boiled over when a peaceful protest of over 100 people turned violent outside the Six Nations Police Station Thursday (June 17, 2021).

At least one person was arrested after several physical disputes with police broke out. Police lined the exterior of the station facing the large crowd that was questioning their authority to impose a Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) created cannabis bylaw that means the SN People’s Cannabis Coalition retailers will be operating illegally.

SNEC issued a press release last week after a closed council meeting on June 8, where they passed the bylaw to incorporate their controversial Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) and legalized it as the band council’s sole regulatory body in the cannabis industry here.

“(SNEC) is asserting jurisdiction as governing authority over the regulation of the cannabis industry and is taking an aggressive approach in asserting its law-making powers in accordance with the general conviction of our community that Six Nations laws should apply on Six Nations territory,” the press release said.

Protestors delivered a cease and desist letter to both Six Nations Police and to SNEC Chief Mark Hill that called for an end to colonial government.

“Cease and desist any and all efforts in regards to the imposition of foreign law and taxes into this territory,” it said. “It is not needed nor welcome here. The Great Peace stands as our all encompassing societal structure, we do not need Canadian laws. The peace treaties allow us to remain Ongwehonwe and sovereign. Not only us but all Ongwehonwe this side of the Western Hemisphere. These acts only further bring hardship to the people.”

The protest started at the Six Nations central administration building on Chiefswood Road and protestors in cars, trucks and all terrain vehicles blocked off the intersection at Chiefswood Rd and Fourth Line Road before continuing on to the Six Nations Police Station on Fourth Line Rd.

At one point protestors tried to push their way into the building, but were subdued by Chief of Police Darren Montour. The protest turned heated when Six Nations Police officer Timothy Bomberry became agitated and escalated the situation, yelling at protestors.

“I’m just doing my f**king job,” he yelled. “I just want to make sure our kids grow up in a good environment, don’t you understand that?”

Fellow officers tried to hold Bomberry back many times, keeping hands on his arms and Montour held onto the collar of his bullet proof vest, but he persisted while protestors egged him on by yelling, “It’s time to retire!” and “F*ck off old man.”

Bomberry said police didn’t want to “deal with this sh*t either,” and said they were finding edibles that look like skittles and chocolate bars in reserve shops.

The confrontation escalated further with Police Chief Montour holding the back of Bomberry’s bullet proof vest while Bomberry screamed, “I’m f…ing done with this shit,” at protestors.

Bomberry then told protestors they had to open the road and grabbed a dirt bike to move it, the owner of the bike ran in and tried to take his bike, but an officer chased him toward a fence, where the crowd swarmed police officers.

At least one person was arrested after the altercation.

Police have not released names or charges.

Chief Montour told Turtle Island News this was the last thing he wanted to see happen.

“Everyone is a community member here, and this is the last thing that we wanted to happen. I understand the people’s concerns about this cannabis control law, I do. Some feel that cannabis belongs in this community, and we have others that don’t and we have laws that we have to enforce. But in my opinion, there needs to be further consultation with the community to avoid such things like this. I was talking with (Elected) Chief (Mark) Hill about this, I was upset about cannabis and so is he. But obviously this is the last thing that we wanted to happen. We don’t need this in our community. The government looks at us and says, ‘Look at those Natives there, they can’t agree to disagree, and we have to start working together on every issue that affects this community. This isn’t the way,” he said. “Does jurisdiction come into it, absolutely. But we’re sworn to serve and protect this community. We have laws that we have to enforce, we do that. If someone calls, we go but that’s what I’m saying. We don’t need this in our community.”

Protestors yelled obscenities and voiced their right to sovereignty.

“This new law makes them (police) investigators and let them have warrantless raids, and we’re going to end up like the United States, and what happened right there. We’re saying no right now, and want change right now, but they want more cops?” Dallas Porter said. “We’re trying to get the community to wake up and realize that taxes are coming, and these elected administrators are making laws now, and they’re going to aggressively enforce them on us. But they have no right to make laws, and no right to enforce them on us.”

Before the protest escalated Rhonda Martin, who works I a cannabis shop delivered the letter and said she wants to support the community.

“We’ve all been aware of what the Six Nations Elected Band Council have put out, in regards to making laws. They put out there that they plan to use our own Six Nations police force to act aggressively in any form, shape or matter, and we’re here to say that those 9 people that sit in there don’t make decisions for over 27,000 Six Nations members,” she said, “We have our law here, and that’s our Great Law. They cannot put another law over an existing law, but they feel like they can. Mr. (Mark) Hill has it in his head that he can do whatever he wants and that he doesn’t have to listen to the Canadian government or the people either. All this time he’s been blindsiding this whole community, but he’s in the wrong here and that’s what we’re here to tell him.”

Martin said the bylaw allowing police to shut down cannabis retail shops is coming at a time when the community is in mourning and more police presence is not what they need.

“After finding all these buried bodies because of the Canadian government, we’re all in mourning here,” she said. “The whole Turtle Island are feeling something in regards to the children being found here, and Mark Hill wants to shove police brutality down our throats?”

She also said the SNEC does not represent Six Nations.

“They need to get our symbols and our language out of this building (Six Nations band administration building). They are not Haudenosaunee people. They are the arm of a government that set out to destroy the people. That’s the bottom line, and our people have allowed that because they voted him in,” she said. “Our Great Law has always been here. It’s been here longer than Canada. We don’t need this foreign body in our community. Take this building and put it somewhere else. We shouldn’t have to keep looking at it, especially if they are making decisions that hurt the community. Then they have to go.”

After leaving the police station protestors returned to the SNEC administration building where the remainder of the protest was peaceful.

Friday protests put more signs up. The band office was closed Friday.

An attempt to set up a tent on the grounds was stopped by Six Nations Police.

-With files from Josh Giles–

