Six Nations Police and large crowd gather outside Six Nations Band Office after rally denouncing SNEC planned

June 21, 2021 634 views

A crowd that includes former Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill has gathered outside the band office with police after a planned solidarity day parade was to end at the band office today. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Police are surrounding the Six Nations Band office this morning apparently awaiting a solidarity day parade that was planned to end at the band office today.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A crowd has begun to gather outside the Six Nations Band Administration building along with a large police contingent after the Six Nations Elected Council’s controversial cannabis bylaw was due to come into affect today June 21, 2021, National Indigenous Day.

The crowd appears to be supporters of both the Six Nations Elected Council and local police.  The crowd, sources told Turtle Island News gathered to keep protesters  off the property.

Former elected chief Ava Hill, and others who say they are supporters of the police are outside the band office this morning. Six Nations Police have not removed the group from the property. (TIN Photos)

One person associated with the rally who marched on both the SNEC offices Friday and Six Nations Police station said they were planning a solidarity day parade through the village ending at the band office. Despite the large crowd that has turned out in apparent opposition  the spokesperson said they intend to go ahead with their plans.

MORE TO COME…

 

