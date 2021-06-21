Two groups facing off at Six Nations band office while Six Nations Police watch

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police have surrounded the band office building after hearing reports of a plan to take over the band office surfaced on the weekend instead two opposing groups of local people are facing off at the building today June 21, 2021, National Indigenous Peoples Day.

One group, described by police as supporters made up of band employees, police families and others have taken over the parking lot and front lawn while a second group that protested the Six Nations Elected Council’s new cannabis law expected to come into effect today were planning to rally and parade through the village. The two groups are facing off at the council office grounds while Six Nations Police watch. Victoria Gray reports…

IMG_8947

