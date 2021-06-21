Daily
National News

Two groups facing off at Six Nations band office while Six Nations Police watch

June 21, 2021 436 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police have surrounded the band office building after hearing reports of a plan to take over the band office surfaced on the weekend instead two opposing groups of local people are facing off at the building today June 21, 2021, National Indigenous Peoples Day.

One group, described by police as supporters made up of band employees, police families and others  have taken over the parking lot and front lawn while a second group that protested the Six Nations Elected Council’s new cannabis law expected to come into effect today were planning to rally and parade through the village. The two groups are facing off at the council office grounds while Six Nations Police watch. Victoria Gray reports…

IMG_8947

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Quebec premier rejects suggestion for statutory holiday to honour Indigenous Peoples

June 21, 2021 4

MONTREAL- Quebec isn’t interested in adding a statutory holiday in the province to recognize Indigenous Peoples.…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous businesses in need of financial aid face barriers to accessing relief 

June 21, 2021 42

By Tara Deschamps THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Most of the weddings Tammy Maki caters were cancelled…

Read more

Leave a Reply