AFN should facilitate engagement, then get out of Chiefs’ way

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A common pledge by candidates running for the position of national chief of the Assembly of First Nations in any election year is to revisit the structure and operation of the national organization. This year’s election, slated for July 7, has garnered the same commitment from all seven candidates. RoseAnne Archbald, Reginald Bellerose, Lee Crowchild, Alvin Fiddler, Kevin Hart, Cathy Martin, and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse are each adamant the AFN is not a rights holder but an advocacy body. “Lately, the AFN has been kind of diverting more towards a different level of government. They’re delving into legislation and when you start doing that, you’re risking a lot of things,’’ said Martin. “The biggest mistake both the provincial and federal governments make, they’re…



