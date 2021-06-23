Chiefs of Ontario elect new Regional Chief

By Lynda Powless Editor A new Ontario Regional Chief has been elected. Glen Hare won on the fourth ballot with 56 of 96 votes cast. Coming in second was Elizabeth Johnson with 40. Jason Smallboy received no votes. Candidates needed 50 votes to win in an election that was held virtually. Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare is a citizen of M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island. He has served four consecutive terms as Deputy Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation before he was elected Grand Council Chief at the 2018 Grand Council Assembly in Fort William First Nation. He began his political career as Chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation for six consecutive terms, three consecutive terms as a Councillor, and two terms as the Lake Huron Regional Grand Chief….



