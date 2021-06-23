Slider
IOC recommends full recognition to World Lacrosse

June 23, 2021 1 view
World Lacrosse is one step closer to brining the medicine game to the Olympics.

By Josh Giles Writer World Lacrosse is one step further to seeing the sport played in the Olympics with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approving the recommendation to grant full recognition to World Lacrosse for Men and Women’s lacrosse. World Lacrosse made the important announcement recently to help their case to keep their hopes alive for the Olympics. “One final step remains in the process in order for World Lacrosse to gain Full Recognition, which is a vote by the IOC Membership accepting the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board. That vote could take place as early as July 2021 at the IOC Session immediately prior to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.” Although, it doesn’t mean that they will immediately be in the Olympics, it doesn’t diminish…

