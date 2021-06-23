It’s all about governance

Change never comes easy for anyone. In Indigenous communities it can be challenging. In particular in a community split with governance issues. Six Nations showed this past week there is no question governance is the number one issue in the community. Factionalism is rife, groups spring up depending on the issue and the silent majority sits back and ducks. The failure of the two bodies purporting to be engaged in governance here watched behind closed doors as two major clashes hit the community neither one of which was necessary or acceptable. And it happened because of governance taking place behind closed doors. One group hit the streets to defend Six Nations tax rights claiming Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) newly minted cannabis “corporation” now in the process of incorporating after…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice