Peaceful demonstration turns ugly at Six Nations Police station

June 23, 2021 2 views
Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour’s calm discussion with demonstrations turned violent after officer Tim Bomberry (right) began yelling at protesters and Police Chief Montour tried to pull him away from the crowd. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers A dispute over who controls the Six Nations cannabis industry and taxation boiled over when a peaceful protest of over 100 people turned violent outside the Six Nations Police Station Thursday (June 17, 2021). At least one person was arrested after several physical disputes with police broke out. Police lined the exterior of the station facing the large crowd that was questioning their authority to impose a Six Nations Elected Council created cannabis bylaw, that makes People’s Cannabis Coalition retailers operating illegally. Six Nations Elected Council issued a press release last week after a closed council meeting on June 8, where they passed the bylaw to incorporate the Six Nations Cannabis Commission and legalized their sole regulatory ability in the cannabis industry. “(SNEC)…

