Security increased at Royal Chapel of the Mohawks

By Victoria Gray Writer Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks is doubling down on security after threats to the church, an arson that destroyed St. John’s Anglican Church and an outpouring of grief and trauma for the religion’s involvement in residential schools. Rev. Rosalyn Elm, the minister at the chapel said after the remains of 215 children were found on the property of the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C. people were very angry and rightly so, but the Mohawk Chapel is more than a church, it is a symbol of Indigenous spiritual history is a foothold in Brantford and a claim on Six Nations territory. “We were receiving threats to our buildings, and there was different people on different media basically threatening the churches saying, ‘we need to…



