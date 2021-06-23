Six Nation day cares opening

Daycares on Six Nations l reopened June 22. The opening came after Yvette Martin, manager of Six Nations Daycare made a presentation to re-open daycares on Six Nations at the council meeting on June 8 and although Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) did not approve the motion to re-open daycares, they did downgrade the alert status to Orange, which allows daycares to re-open with capacity and safety modifications. During the presentation Arliss Skye, director of Six Nations Social Services and Yvette Martin told council how they’ve prepared the centre for children to return including, ensuring staff and parents fill out a COVID-19 assessment one hour before work or dropping a child off. Parents will fill that out over the Hi Mama app. There will be two workers per eight children….



