Six Nations Cannabis Commission license costs:

So you want to get in the cannabis business at Six Nations. Here’s what you need to know. Under the Six Nations Elected Council’s cannabis commission recently approved for incorporation: Retail License: A Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) retail license initial cost is $5,000. Applicants are also responsible for paying for criminal record and background checks for each owner, investor and high level staff member at a cost of $30 each. Applicants must submit status cards for all owners, a Six Nations Lands/Membership Band Membership verification consent for all owners, present a Certificate of Possession the licensed site, a land-owner consent form for all Certificate of Possession holders, Six Nations Lands/Membership Certificate of Possession verification consent, criminal record checks that are no more than six months old, a completed credit…



