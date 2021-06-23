Local News
Six Nations Cannabis Commission license costs:

June 23, 2021 3 views

So you want to get in the cannabis business at Six Nations. Here’s what you need to know. Under the Six Nations Elected Council’s cannabis commission recently approved for incorporation: Retail License: A Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) retail license initial cost is $5,000. Applicants are also responsible for paying for criminal record and background checks for each owner, investor and high level staff member at a cost of $30 each. Applicants must submit status cards for all owners, a Six Nations Lands/Membership Band Membership verification consent for all owners, present a Certificate of Possession the licensed site, a land-owner consent form for all Certificate of Possession holders, Six Nations Lands/Membership Certificate of Possession verification consent, criminal record checks that are no more than six months old, a completed credit…

